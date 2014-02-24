Benchmark Botanics Inc.
Indica | THC: 17% - 22% CBD:<1%
This Indica-dominate cultivar combines two high potency strains: Rock Bud and Sensi Star. Dense, tightly packed buds, speckled with orange hairs throughout, Rockstar is world-famous not only for winning numerous cannabis competitions, but sporting rich earthly and citrus flavours as well.
Effects:
Relaxed; Focused; Euphoric
Flavours:
Earthy; Citrus; Grape
Dominant Terpenes:
Caryophyllene; Humulene; Bisabolol
Rockstar effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
239 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
