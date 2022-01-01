Hawaiian Haze is by far a sativa, a mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics this hybrid produces some of the highest levels of CBD and a full spectrum of supporting cannabinoids as well. Hawaiian Haze has a floral smell and taste`s of tropical fruits. Many users report that it makes them sociable and talkative reducing anxiety, great for daytime use.



Available as concentrated Oil, perfect with food or drink or for the smoker, Dabs. Sold in increments of 1 ml = 1 gr. Our Oil comes in a incremented sterile glass syringe and our Dabs come in a non stick silicone jar w/tool.



Grain Alcohol Extraction

>.3% THC, Non psychoactive and completely legal is all States

Hawaiian Haze is excellent for Pain Relief & Anxiety.

Tested by Oregon State approved labs and analyzed by Green Leaf Labs

Analysis results are provided with purchase

100% Organic, Non GMO, No carrier Oils, No Glycerin & No fillers of any kind