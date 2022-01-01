Kurall 10k is our most powerful full spectrum oral drop tincture with 10,000 mg of CBD concentrate made from Hawaiian Haze, ACDC & Widowed Haze flower. All organic ingredients chocolate flavored 12 mg of CBD per drop very effective with effects lasting hours. Non psychoactive with only .3% THC & no preservatives or artificial ingredients of any kind.



Some CBD benefits include:



Anti seizure

Anti Cancer

Analgesic

Anti-Inflammatory

Anti-Bacterial