About this product
Kurall 10k is our most powerful full spectrum oral drop tincture with 10,000 mg of CBD concentrate made from Hawaiian Haze, ACDC & Widowed Haze flower. All organic ingredients chocolate flavored 12 mg of CBD per drop very effective with effects lasting hours. Non psychoactive with only .3% THC & no preservatives or artificial ingredients of any kind.
Some CBD benefits include:
Anti seizure
Anti Cancer
Analgesic
Anti-Inflammatory
Anti-Bacterial
Some CBD benefits include:
Anti seizure
Anti Cancer
Analgesic
Anti-Inflammatory
Anti-Bacterial
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!