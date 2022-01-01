About this product
Kurall Caramel Cinnamon oral drop tincture with 1000 mg of CBD concentrate made from Hawaiian Haze flower. All organic ingredients great for mixing in food or drinks for easy dosing. 1.4 mg of CBD per drop very effective with effects lasting hours. Non psychoactive with only .3% THC & no preservatives or artificial ingredients of any kind. CBD benefits include
Analgesic
Anti seizure
Anti Cancer
Non-psychoactive
Anti-Inflammatory
Anti-Bacterial
Analgesic
Anti seizure
Anti Cancer
Non-psychoactive
Anti-Inflammatory
Anti-Bacterial
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!