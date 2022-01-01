Kurall Caramel Cinnamon oral drop tincture with 1000 mg of CBD concentrate made from Hawaiian Haze flower. All organic ingredients great for mixing in food or drinks for easy dosing. 1.4 mg of CBD per drop very effective with effects lasting hours. Non psychoactive with only .3% THC & no preservatives or artificial ingredients of any kind. CBD benefits include



Analgesic

Anti seizure

Anti Cancer

Non-psychoactive

Anti-Inflammatory

Anti-Bacterial