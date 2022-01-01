Kurall is our premium full spectrum oral drop tincture with 2000 mg of CBD concentrate made from Hawaiian Haze flower. All organic ingredients & naturally flavored great for mixing in food or drinks for easy dosing. 2.4 mg of CBD per drop very effective with effects lasting hours. Non psychoactive with only .3% THC & no preservatives or artificial ingredients of any kind. CBD benefits include



Analgesic

Anti seizure

Anti Cancer

Non-psychoactive

Anti-Inflammatory

Anti-Bacterial