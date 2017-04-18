Blazery
Pregame
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Pregame (also known as Ultra Sour) is a sativa dominant strain with a genetic breakdown of roughly 70% sativa and 30% indica. The strain is made up of light green buds dusted in a unique layer of white trichomes. It contains citrus aromas and flavours (particularly lemon), with notes of diesel. Its most prominent terpenes are Terpinolene, Caryophyllene, Limonene, and β-Pinene. Pregame contains 18-25% THC; for that reason, it is for experienced consumers. Remember to start low and go slow.
Ultra Sour effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
39% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
10% of people say it helps with anxious
Dizzy
10% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!