Blissco
Cold Creek Kush Pre-Roll 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
An indica-dominant hybrid that is the work of breeder T.H Seeds. The sour and piney aromas create a balanced, fresh taste. The dominant terpene in this variety is beta-pinene.
Cold Creek Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
64 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
21% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
29% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!