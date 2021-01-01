About this product

Pūr Dew was created in British Columbia, using pure CBD cannabis oil and USDA certified organic MCT coconut oil. Blissco was able to retain the delicate terpenes, giving Pūr Dew the aromatic smell of clove, with refreshing hints of citrus and pine. Blissco is committed to sourcing packaging that is the least harmful to the environment. Pūr Dew is available in recyclable 30mL glass bottles and the cardboard packaging is made from 100% post-consumer waste paper.