About this product

Blissed Bask is a full spectrum cannabis oil that contains a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD. The cannabis itself is indoor-grown, CO2 extracted, and then blended with MCT oil. Our supercritical CO2 extraction captures both cannabinoids and terpenes for a full-spectrum extract product. Bask carries a rich terpene profile, including caryophyllene, guaiol, and bisabolol. At Blissed we work with market-leading, world class production partners to create purposefully designed products. All our products have been rigorously tested, extracted, purified, and formulated for precise dosing. 10% of our profits are donated back to the community.