Blissed Bask Blackberry Acai soft chews are 1:1 ratio chews that offer a fruity burst of flavour. Blissed soft chews are made from high quality, vegan friendly ingredients and contain real fruit and acai puree. A smoke-free way to consume cannabis, each piece is infused with cannabis extract to remove any noticeable cannabis taste and smell. Each sharable package contains 2 soft chews with 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD each. Developed in British Columbia, our soft chews have gone through rigorous testing to ensure a safe, high-quality, and consistent experience. 10% of the profits from Blissed go to organizations that support gender equality.