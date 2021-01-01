About this product
Blissed Bask Blackberry Acai soft chews are 1:1 ratio chews that offer a fruity burst of flavour. Blissed soft chews are made from high quality, vegan friendly ingredients and contain real fruit and acai puree. A smoke-free way to consume cannabis, each piece is infused with cannabis extract to remove any noticeable cannabis taste and smell. Each sharable package contains 2 soft chews with 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD each. Developed in British Columbia, our soft chews have gone through rigorous testing to ensure a safe, high-quality, and consistent experience. 10% of the profits from Blissed go to organizations that support gender equality.
Blissed exists to make cannabis a natural part of consumers’ lives, while striving to close the gap between stigma and one’s ability to live life without compromise. That’s why empowering a new generation of consumers to live happier, healthier and more authentic lives is at the forefront of everything we do. We donate 10% of our profits back to the community.