Cake Pops is an indica-dominant hybrid which crosses Blow Pops with Wedding Cake. Pungent, with a unique mix of sweetness and straight gas, this one stands apart from the crowd. Our premium BLNTs are packed by centrifuge in 100% All-Natural Hemp wraps, and hand-finished in recyclable glass tubes.