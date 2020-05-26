About this product

A cross between Cherry All Kush 47 and Purple Punch, Cherry Punch is a high-THC Indica-Dominant Hybrid that delivers a musky, berry aroma with an earthy flavour and a soft, sweet berry finish. These pre-rolls are carefully crafted using centrifugal force to ensure each one is packed to perfection, and placed in a child-resistant glass tube which ensures moisture and terps stay locked in.