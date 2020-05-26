BLKMKT
Cherry Punch Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Cherry Punch is a high-THC Indica-Dominant Hybrid which is a cross between Cherry All Kush 47 and Purple Punch. Musky, berry aroma with a sweet berry finish.
A cross between Cherry All Kush 47 and Purple Punch, Cherry Punch is a high-THC Indica-Dominant Hybrid that delivers a musky, berry aroma with an earthy flavour and a soft, sweet berry finish. These pre-rolls are carefully crafted using centrifugal force to ensure each one is packed to perfection, and placed in a child-resistant glass tube which ensures moisture and terps stay locked in.
Relaxed
36% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
15% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
3% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
3% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
6% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
6% of people say it helps with fatigue
