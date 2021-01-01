Loading…
BOAZ Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Handcrafted Ultimate

About this product

It is a balanced hybrid, the genetics of which are a well-guarded secret of its experienced breeders. With higher THC, and little-to-no CBD, our Handcrafted Ultimate is known for high-volume yields, and a rapid growth cycle. This cannabis is gifted with a sweet & spicy taste and an earth-bound, citrusy aroma. The Ultimate has rich, dark, forest-green buds, standing out vibrantly against an olive-green background of foliage.
