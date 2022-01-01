About this product
The dispenser serves up supercritical CO2 extraction full spectrum cannabis oil. Our glass tankers are easy to add onto pre-rolls, bowls, edibles, or dab on its own. Tanker concentrate is already activated, so no heat is required to get the effect you’re looking for. Our CO2 process encompasses our sophisticated post processing techniques that return all the native terpenes, resulting in a superior way to enjoy the cannabis plant.
