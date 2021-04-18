Loading…
Logo for the brand BOAZ Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BOAZ Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zour Apples Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

Zour Apples effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
28% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
7% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Headache
7% of people say it helps with headache
Lack of appetite
14% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
14% of people say it helps with nausea
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
