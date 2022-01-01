BOXHOT PRESENTS: Couch Lock Kush, a 1.2 g 510 threaded vape, featuring 1000MG of cannabinoids and some of the purest cannabis distillate available on the market. This heavy grape and blueberry flavoured indica features a 2:1 THC and CBN ratio.



Compatible with button-activated 510 batteries.



All BOXHOT vapes are manufactured with exclusive, oversized hardware, making them optimised for big, full hits. Better yet, all BOXHOT vapes are produced with industry-leading CO2 extraction and refining processes, and feature an entourage of expertly infused premium strain-specific terpenes.