BOXHOT PRESENTS: Peach OG, a 1.2g 510 threaded vape, featuring a colossal 1000mg of THC and some of the purest cannabis distillate available on the market. This sweet beast boasts a sugary flavour, with a fruity aroma, complimented by a complex profile of earthy undertones that keep you guessing. Compatible with button-activated 510 batteries. All BOXHOT vapes are manufactured with exclusive, oversized hardware, making them optimized for big, full hits. Better yet, all BOXHOT vapes are produced with industry-leading CO2 extraction and refining processes, and feature an entourage of expertly infused premium strain-specific terpenes.