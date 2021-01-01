BRNT Designs
Dishwasher-safe, Hexagon is the easiest to clean bong on the market. Put your Hexagon in the freezer before use, chilling the smoke and creating a smoother smoking experience. Glass accessories included.
Handmade in North America.
Includes a glass down stem, 2 glass bowls (1 as a backup!), and silicone seal.
Height: 10in
Diameter: 3in
Available in: Black, White, Red
