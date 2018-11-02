Amnesia Haze is everything a true sativa should be. Uplifting lemon and citrus notes accompanied by energetic spice, earth and zesty aromas from its distinct terpene profile that stays true to her landrace sativa origins. This sativa marvel should satisfy even the most discerning with its lime green buds and delicate texture that is thickly covered in oily trichomes. Always grown indoors in small-batch, strain-specific rooms, then slowly hang-cured and hand-trimmed. At Broken Coast, we grow woah.