Broken Coast Cannabis
About this product
The cannabis is infused into an MCT (Medium Chain Triglyceride) carrier oil and decarboxylated. This is an edible oil suitable for oral ingestion and use in food products; it is not suitable for use in vaporizers.
EQUIVALENCY:
6 mL of cannabis oil is equivalent to 1g dried marijuana (30 mL is equivalent to 5g of dried marijuana)
DOSING:
The oil contains a dropper with graduated 0.5mL marks to measure your dosage. As with any cannabis product, we recommend that you start low and go slow. Patients who are new to cannabis edibles should start with one 0.25mL dose and wait at least 2 hours to judge the effects. It's all about finding out what works for you.
Consuming too much edible cannabis is rarely a pleasurable experience, so it's best to err on the side of caution. It's also important to remember that edible cannabis typically has much longer lasting effects than smoked or vaporized cannabis.
Non-medicinal ingredients: medium chain triglycerides (MCT oil), soy lecithin
EQUIVALENCY:
6 mL of cannabis oil is equivalent to 1g dried marijuana (30 mL is equivalent to 5g of dried marijuana)
DOSING:
The oil contains a dropper with graduated 0.5mL marks to measure your dosage. As with any cannabis product, we recommend that you start low and go slow. Patients who are new to cannabis edibles should start with one 0.25mL dose and wait at least 2 hours to judge the effects. It's all about finding out what works for you.
Consuming too much edible cannabis is rarely a pleasurable experience, so it's best to err on the side of caution. It's also important to remember that edible cannabis typically has much longer lasting effects than smoked or vaporized cannabis.
Non-medicinal ingredients: medium chain triglycerides (MCT oil), soy lecithin
CBD Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
38 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
18% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Pain
57% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
52% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
47% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!