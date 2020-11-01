Platinum Garlic is sweet, savoury and absolutely stunning. This unique cultivar features tight buds with remarkably deep green and purple colouration, fiery amber pistils and a thick coating of large, sticky trichomes. It’s a hybrid with high THC, 2-4% terpenes and features pungent onion and bold garlic aromas with an intense sweetness and a touch of vanilla owing to their abundant caryophyllene, myrcene and terpinolene terpenes. It’s a truly glorious strain that we can’t wait to share. Always grown indoors in small-batch, strain-specific rooms, then slowly hang cured and hand trimmed. At Broken Coast, we grow woah.