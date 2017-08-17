Broken Coast Cannabis
Ruxton Pre-Roll 0.5g
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Sour OG effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
529 people told us about effects:
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
27% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
