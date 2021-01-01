Loading…
Logo for the brand Broken Coast Cannabis

Broken Coast Cannabis

THC Oil

About this product

Broken Coast THC cannabis oil is made using our popular and high-quality, Sativa dominant strain, Ruxton (AKA Sour OG). Broken Coast oil is done the old school way. The cannabis is decarboxylated and infused into an MCT (Medium Chain Triglyceride) carrier oil by slowly cooking the oil at low temperature. This is an edible, coconut derivative oil suitable for oral ingestion and use in food products; it is not suitable for use in vaporizers. The THC oil is Sativa dominant with a THC potency range from 2%-3% and is available in 30ml bottle.
