Bred by Seed Junky genetics, Wedding Cake is one of the more popular cultivars of the past few years. This indica-dominant hybrid is a cross between Triangle Kush X Animal Mints. A rich terpene profile of limonene and beta-caryophyllene gives the strain its sour and tangy aromas with compliments of herbal tones. Its bud structure is dense with purple hues and orange pistols. There are many phenotypes of this cultivar on the market, and we encourage you to come and try our offering of the original cut. Small batch, hang dried, hand trimmed, and hand packaged. Rolled in an unbleached hemp paper, and packaged in a fully compostable/recyclable tube. Non-irradiated.