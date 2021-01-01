About this product

Banana Daze hybrid distillate from BZAM is ripe with earthy, spicy and sweet terpene flavour reminiscent of fresh bananas thanks to natural terpenes myrcene, caryophyllene and limonene. It’s 510 compatible with 83% THC, and produced through an advanced ethanol extraction process with no added solvents, pigments, fillers or waxes. The cartridges feature No-Burn Technology™️ for exceptional terpene flavour retention and a proprietary ceramic core that smoothly absorbs oil for consistent vaporization and even heating. Told you it was bananas. Wham. Zing. Whoosh. Everything just got better.