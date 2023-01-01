BZAM™ is known for unique cannabis products like our best-selling vapes and potent infused pre-rolls. The masterminds behind BZAM Magic Melon, BZAM Banana Daze, BZAM Cobra Lips and the BZAM Fresh Squeezed OG Jet Pack, we’re on a mission to keep it interesting, flavourful and fresh.



Pheno-hunting is a big part of our mission to bring you the most unique cannabis products possible. We’re continuously running test batches of interesting genetics from our seed vault, looking for the next great pheno with out-of-this-world flavour, potency and bag appeal. When we find a winner, we clone it for production at our indoor licensed cultivation facilities in BC and Alberta, where we give the plants everything they need to thrive.



What makes BZAM vapes so flavourful? Our in-house lab team uses cryo-ethanol extraction to produce a high-THC, odourless cannabis oil. Next, they add botanical terpenes to get those unique, bold and fruity vape flavours. That’s only two ingredients with no added solvents, pigments, fillers, waxes or phytol. Then it’s all loaded into our signature orange-tipped carts, with ceramic mouthpiece, glass tank and No Burn Technology™ for even heating and flavour retention.

