About this product
2g: 40-46% THC
Putting your stamp on something? Better make it good. BZAM Black Hash is made with kief sifted to capture the best trichomes, blended evenly with cannabis oil, heavy pressed with heat and cured for 60 days to enrich that classic hash aroma and flavour. It’s our homage to the old school. We even stamped or name on it, just like the ancient hash makers did. Feel free to squish the BZAM out of it when you tear in.
Putting your stamp on something? Better make it good. BZAM Black Hash is made with kief sifted to capture the best trichomes, blended evenly with cannabis oil, heavy pressed with heat and cured for 60 days to enrich that classic hash aroma and flavour. It’s our homage to the old school. We even stamped or name on it, just like the ancient hash makers did. Feel free to squish the BZAM out of it when you tear in.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
BZAM
BZAM™ is known for unique cannabis products like our best-selling vapes and potent infused pre-rolls. The masterminds behind BZAM Magic Melon, BZAM Banana Daze, BZAM Cobra Lips and the BZAM Fresh Squeezed OG Jet Pack, we’re on a mission to keep it interesting, flavourful and fresh.
Pheno-hunting is a big part of our mission to bring you the most unique cannabis products possible. We’re continuously running test batches of interesting genetics from our seed vault, looking for the next great pheno with out-of-this-world flavour, potency and bag appeal. When we find a winner, we clone it for production at our indoor licensed cultivation facilities in BC and Alberta, where we give the plants everything they need to thrive.
What makes BZAM vapes so flavourful? Our in-house lab team uses cryo-ethanol extraction to produce a high-THC, odourless cannabis oil. Next, they add botanical terpenes to get those unique, bold and fruity vape flavours. That’s only two ingredients with no added solvents, pigments, fillers, waxes or phytol. Then it’s all loaded into our signature orange-tipped carts, with ceramic mouthpiece, glass tank and No Burn Technology™ for even heating and flavour retention.
Pheno-hunting is a big part of our mission to bring you the most unique cannabis products possible. We’re continuously running test batches of interesting genetics from our seed vault, looking for the next great pheno with out-of-this-world flavour, potency and bag appeal. When we find a winner, we clone it for production at our indoor licensed cultivation facilities in BC and Alberta, where we give the plants everything they need to thrive.
What makes BZAM vapes so flavourful? Our in-house lab team uses cryo-ethanol extraction to produce a high-THC, odourless cannabis oil. Next, they add botanical terpenes to get those unique, bold and fruity vape flavours. That’s only two ingredients with no added solvents, pigments, fillers, waxes or phytol. Then it’s all loaded into our signature orange-tipped carts, with ceramic mouthpiece, glass tank and No Burn Technology™ for even heating and flavour retention.