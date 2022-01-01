About this product
1g: 34-40% THC
Blast off with BZAM’s Fresh Squeezed OG Jet Pack – a high-THC, indica-dominant 1g pre-roll infused with 99% THCA. This special pre-roll is packed with milled whole Fresh Squeezed OG flower with Face Off OG and Ohio Lemon G lineage, plus citrus, spicy, herbal and sour flavour from caryophyllene, limonene and farnesene. Grab one and go… where no one else has gone? We’ll leave that up to you. Wham. Zing. Whoosh. Everything just got better™.
BZAM is for the seasoned explorers. The sun-leathered pirates of the cannabis sea. The ones with high expectations who aren’t afraid to dip their wingtips in a little intrigue. Limited edition small batches in a rotating selection. Always interesting, always super fresh. High in flavourful terpenes and THC. Ask for BZAM by name and see where the puff takes you. Never a mundane moment around here.