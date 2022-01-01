About this product
4x0.5g: 34-40% THC
LA Confidential and Black Cherry Soda meld together in the LA Soda Jet Pack from BZAM, featuring four high-THC 0.5g pre-rolls of milled LA Soda flower infused with 99% THCA. Indica-dominant with berry, sweet, cherry and pine flavours from limonene, linalool and caryophyllene, these pre-rolls contain whole milled flower only so get ready to pop off with the LA Soda Jet Pack. Wham. Zing. Whoosh. Everything just got better™.
About this brand
BZAM
BZAM is for the seasoned explorers. The sun-leathered pirates of the cannabis sea. The ones with high expectations who aren’t afraid to dip their wingtips in a little intrigue. Limited edition small batches in a rotating selection. Always interesting, always super fresh. High in flavourful terpenes and THC. Ask for BZAM by name and see where the puff takes you. Never a mundane moment around here.