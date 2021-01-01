About this product

Magic Melon sativa-dominant hybrid distillate from BZAM is packed with tons of sweet melon flavour and 83% THC in a 510 compatible vape. A descendant of Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon and Mango Sherbet, Magic Melon gets its tropical vibes from a custom blend of natural terpenes terpinolene, caryophyllene and myrcene. BZAM distillate is pulled through an advanced ethanol extraction process and does not contain added solvents, pigments, fillers or waxes. The cartridges feature No-Burn Technology™️ for exceptional terpene flavour retention and a proprietary ceramic core that smoothly absorbs oil for consistent vaporization and even heating. With carts like these, honey definitely won’t mind if you dew. Hot melon pun action. Wham. Zing. Whoosh. Everything just got better.