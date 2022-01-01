1g: 83% THC



Prepare for a blast of juicy guava, mango and orange flavour! The newest addition to the chart-topping BZAM™ vape lineup is here: Space Guava is a hybrid 1g vape cart with high THC, compatible with 510 thread batteries. A Space Runtz x Guava cross, its notable fruit flavour comes from a blend of limonene, caryophyllene and myrcene. BZAM distillate is run through our cryo-ethanol extraction process that produces an odourless cannabis oil. This makes an ideal base for the natural, botanical-derived terpenes we add to get strain-specific flavours with no added solvents, pigments, fillers, waxes or phytol. The cartridges feature No Burn Technology™ with an embedded heating coil in the centre of the ceramic core so the heat is evenly transmitted with no overheating. The core smoothly absorbs oil for consistent vaporization flavour retention. Get your zero-gravity suit ready… Space Guava is about to take off!