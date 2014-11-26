About this product
Manufactured with plants from 100% organic crops. Do not expose to the sun or extreme cold. Store at room temperature.
About this strain
Amnesia is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Cinderella 99, and Jack Herer. This strain produces effects that are uplifting, creative, euphoric and ideal for treating mood disorders. Growers should expect a 9-10 week flowering period with moderate yields. Amnesia normally has a high THC and low CBD profile and produces intense effects that new consumers should be wary of.
Amnesia effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with