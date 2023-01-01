INGREDIENTS: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Pectin, Titanium Dioxide, Artificial Flavors and Artificial Colors (Red 40, Red 3, Yellow 6, Yellow 5, Blue 1), Delta-10 THC Derived from Full Spectrum Hemp Extract.
GENERAL ADVICE: Do not eat more than 1 Delta-10 Gummy per serving and do not exceed 2 pieces every 6 hours. Store gummies in a cool and dry environment. Do not expose the Delta-10 gummies to direct sunlight: store in a cupboard or a pantry
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
EMPE USA is a leader in the cannabidiol market. Having certified all the legal and standard procedures in delivering quality cannabidiol products we deliver 100% organic and of quality hemp . Furthermore, trust and confidence are our motto such that all our customers can rely on our CBD products.