Our delicious CBD Sour Bear Gummies are made with premium and high quality full spectrum CBD and with non-GMO ingredients, produced in a GMP (or Good Manufacturing Practices) Certified facility located in South Florida and we are proud to say that all our products are free of contaminants: no pesticide, no heavy metal, no microbe nor residual solvent…

Full Spectrum CBD is generally a good option for people who have used CBD in the past. Those CBD gummies are infused with full spectrum oil. Eating the gummy bears will remind you of your childhood as well as delighting your palate as it has a lot of flavor and taste. This comfort food is a good “on the go” option for CBD as you can eat it everywhere, very easily. Full Spectrum CBD gummies is more effective than Isolate and will have a longer effect than Isolate CBD as it contains a lot of cannabinoids (CBG, CBN, CBL…), terpenes,… and up to 0.3% THC which will interact with your Endocannabinoid system (such a low dose will not make you high).

INGREDIENTS:

Corn syrup (from corn), sugar (from beets), water, gelatin, citric acid, natural and artificial flavors, lactic acid, pectin (derived from fruits), titanium dioxide (color), artificial colors (yellow 5, yellow 6, blue 1, red 40), full spectrum hemp extract and melatonin.

