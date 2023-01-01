Blue RNTZ is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the Blueberry X White Rhino strains. Named for its delicious flavour and gorgeous appearance, Blue RNTZ is the perfect choice for any classic indica lover. This strain has aromas of sweet vanilla and citrus, with a spicy blueberry overtone. The flavour is on the sweeter side of things, with a fruity blueberry base that's accented by touches of sour citrus and spice.



10 x 0.35g pre-rolls for a total pack size of 3.5g.

