Blue RNTZ is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the Blueberry X White Rhino strains. Named for its delicious flavour and gorgeous appearance, Blue RNTZ is the perfect choice for any classic indica lover. This strain has aromas of sweet vanilla and citrus, with a spicy blueberry overtone. The flavour is on the sweeter side of things, with a fruity blueberry base that's accented by touches of sour citrus and spice.
10 x 0.35g pre-rolls for a total pack size of 3.5g.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Through our thoughtful strain curation, innovative products and accessible pricing, Cali Slimz’ high quality flower and industry leading pre-roll tech deliver a consistent experience at a low-stress cost. On the go, day or night, All of our pre-rolls are discreet, slender and convenient for lovers of active, leisurely lifestyles. Whether you’re hiking, camping, dancing at a show or just catching a breeze, Cali Slimz are for making moments, wherever good vibes meet real life.