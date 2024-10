Hawaiian Tropics is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through a delicious cross of the potent Maui Wowi x Tutti Frutti strains. Hawaiian Tropics has a mixed flavour of sweet citrus and tropical fruit with a touch of sharp mint. The aroma is just as delicious, with a fruity berry overtone accented by sweet and sour citrus and sharp, flowery mint. Hawaiian Tropics buds have fluffy oversized bright neon green nugs with golden amber undertones, orange hairs and a coating of golden amber crystal trichomes.



10 x 0.35g pre-rolls for a total pack size of 3.5g.

