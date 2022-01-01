Lemon RNTZ is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing the potent Runtz X Lemon Tree strains. Named for its celebrity heritage and delicious flavour, Lemon RNTZ is a great choice for any hybrid lover. Like its name suggests, Lemon RNTZ has a sweet and sour citrus flavour with a lightly flowery, almost herbal exhale. The aroma is much like a sour lemon candy being enjoyed in a citrus grove right after the rain, with touches of earthiness and woodiness accenting sharp, sour lemon.