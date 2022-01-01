About this product
Lemon RNTZ is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing the potent Runtz X Lemon Tree strains. Named for its celebrity heritage and delicious flavour, Lemon RNTZ is a great choice for any hybrid lover. Like its name suggests, Lemon RNTZ has a sweet and sour citrus flavour with a lightly flowery, almost herbal exhale. The aroma is much like a sour lemon candy being enjoyed in a citrus grove right after the rain, with touches of earthiness and woodiness accenting sharp, sour lemon.
Through our thoughtful strain curation, innovative products and accessible pricing, Cali Slimz’ high quality flower and industry leading pre-roll tech deliver a consistent experience at a low-stress cost. On the go, day or night, All of our pre-rolls are discreet, slender and convenient for lovers of active, leisurely lifestyles. Whether you’re hiking, camping, dancing at a show or just catching a breeze, Cali Slimz are for making moments, wherever good vibes meet real life.