Tangie Sunset is a sativa dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the potent Jack Herer X Orange Crush strains. Tangie Sunset has a sharp citrus flavour with a sour tangy exhale that has a savory diesel kick. The aroma has a woody diesel overtone accented by a zesty citrus effect as the nugs are burned.
Through our thoughtful strain curation, innovative products and accessible pricing, Cali Slimz’ high quality flower and industry leading pre-roll tech deliver a consistent experience at a low-stress cost. On the go, day or night, All of our pre-rolls are discreet, slender and convenient for lovers of active, leisurely lifestyles. Whether you’re hiking, camping, dancing at a show or just catching a breeze, Cali Slimz are for making moments, wherever good vibes meet real life.