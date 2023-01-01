Watermelon Zkittlez is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the Zkittlez X Watermelon strains. Watermelon Zkittlez packs mouthwatering flavours of sweet citrus and watermelon into each and every toke. The aroma is of earthy herbs and rich fruity citrus, with a heavy sour overtone that turns slightly pungent the more the nugs are burned.
10 x 0.35g pre-rolls for a total pack size of 3.5g.
Through our thoughtful strain curation, innovative products and accessible pricing, Cali Slimz’ high quality flower and industry leading pre-roll tech deliver a consistent experience at a low-stress cost. On the go, day or night, All of our pre-rolls are discreet, slender and convenient for lovers of active, leisurely lifestyles. Whether you’re hiking, camping, dancing at a show or just catching a breeze, Cali Slimz are for making moments, wherever good vibes meet real life.