A distinctive trichome structure coupled with hints of vanilla and cotton candy aromas is Pink Dimez (Pink Diamonds) crafted by CALI. Crossed with the familiar Pink Kush and Black Diamond, buds are hang-dried, hand-trimmed, cured for 28 days, non-irradiated, and pesticide free. Pink Dimez pre-rolls are produced directly from the Pink Diamonds dried flower (cola) ensuring no stems, no sticks, and no shake - just pure, compact dried flower.