About this product
Still looking for that utterly jaw-dropping piece to add to your collection? Well look no further than Microscope Recycler Bong from CaliConnected. This massive contraption measures 14” inches tall and is equipped with numerous percolators and an extremely lengthy air path that gives your smoke ample time to cool down within the thick borosilicate glass. Each hit begins its journey through an extra tall fixed downstem that leads your smoke into the base of the water pipe where our signature pirate’s helm percolator rapidly diffuses your smoke through water. This unique perc was named after its close resemblance to a ship’s steering wheel and features 10 diffuser arms equipped with tiny glass slits that effectively filter each hit right from the start.
Moving upwards, your smoke will be split into three separate (but equal) airpaths. A spiraling coil on the inside of this water pipe has the longest air path and makes for an amazing display while two recycler chambers on the backside are equipped with honeycomb disc percolators for superior cooling power. As you continue to inhale, water from the base will be pulled into these chambers allowing each perc to effectively moisture condition every rip to smooth perfection. This beautiful trifecta meets back up at the very top where the largest recycling chamber gives your smoke its final cooling touch before reaching the angled straight neck mouthpiece. We recommend filling the base of the Microscope Recycler Bong about ¾ of the way full to experience the full functionality this water pipe has to offer.
The CaliConnected Microscope Recycler Bong features a dynamic dual function design that provides incredibly pleasant rips from both your dry herbs and wax concentrates. Each of these scientific glass bongs include a 14mm male bowl piece for your herbs, and a premium 14mm quartz banger for tasty low-temp dabs from your concentrates. The fixed downstem is reinforced by a glass connection that secures the base of the joint to the large recycler chamber on top for long-lasting dependability, while a sturdy flared base works to ensure your new investment always sits upright when tabled. The Microscope Recycler Bong is finished off with worked Maria rings lining the fixed downstem and matching teal color accents on the pirates helm percolator, honeycomb percs, flared base, reinforced joint and flared mouthpiece. Grab the CaliConnected Microscope Recycler Bong today from the best online headshop and enjoy unparalleled functionality with an eccentric design you won't find anywhere else!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯
CaliConnected Microscope Recycler Bong
Highest Quality Borosilicate Glass
10-Arm Pirate’s Helm Percolator
3 Glass Recycler Chambers
2 Honeycomb Disc Percs
Angled Straight Neck
Teal Color Accents
Spiraling Coil Perc
14” inches Tall
Flared Base
Thick Glass
Dual Compatible
Flared Mouthpiece
14mm Female Joint
14mm Glass Bowl Piece
14mm Quartz Banger Nail
Extra Tall Reinforced Downstem
Thick Scientific Glass Water Pipe
Moving upwards, your smoke will be split into three separate (but equal) airpaths. A spiraling coil on the inside of this water pipe has the longest air path and makes for an amazing display while two recycler chambers on the backside are equipped with honeycomb disc percolators for superior cooling power. As you continue to inhale, water from the base will be pulled into these chambers allowing each perc to effectively moisture condition every rip to smooth perfection. This beautiful trifecta meets back up at the very top where the largest recycling chamber gives your smoke its final cooling touch before reaching the angled straight neck mouthpiece. We recommend filling the base of the Microscope Recycler Bong about ¾ of the way full to experience the full functionality this water pipe has to offer.
The CaliConnected Microscope Recycler Bong features a dynamic dual function design that provides incredibly pleasant rips from both your dry herbs and wax concentrates. Each of these scientific glass bongs include a 14mm male bowl piece for your herbs, and a premium 14mm quartz banger for tasty low-temp dabs from your concentrates. The fixed downstem is reinforced by a glass connection that secures the base of the joint to the large recycler chamber on top for long-lasting dependability, while a sturdy flared base works to ensure your new investment always sits upright when tabled. The Microscope Recycler Bong is finished off with worked Maria rings lining the fixed downstem and matching teal color accents on the pirates helm percolator, honeycomb percs, flared base, reinforced joint and flared mouthpiece. Grab the CaliConnected Microscope Recycler Bong today from the best online headshop and enjoy unparalleled functionality with an eccentric design you won't find anywhere else!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯
CaliConnected Microscope Recycler Bong
Highest Quality Borosilicate Glass
10-Arm Pirate’s Helm Percolator
3 Glass Recycler Chambers
2 Honeycomb Disc Percs
Angled Straight Neck
Teal Color Accents
Spiraling Coil Perc
14” inches Tall
Flared Base
Thick Glass
Dual Compatible
Flared Mouthpiece
14mm Female Joint
14mm Glass Bowl Piece
14mm Quartz Banger Nail
Extra Tall Reinforced Downstem
Thick Scientific Glass Water Pipe
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.