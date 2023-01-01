Still looking for that utterly jaw-dropping piece to add to your collection? Well look no further than Microscope Recycler Bong from CaliConnected. This massive contraption measures 14” inches tall and is equipped with numerous percolators and an extremely lengthy air path that gives your smoke ample time to cool down within the thick borosilicate glass. Each hit begins its journey through an extra tall fixed downstem that leads your smoke into the base of the water pipe where our signature pirate’s helm percolator rapidly diffuses your smoke through water. This unique perc was named after its close resemblance to a ship’s steering wheel and features 10 diffuser arms equipped with tiny glass slits that effectively filter each hit right from the start.



Moving upwards, your smoke will be split into three separate (but equal) airpaths. A spiraling coil on the inside of this water pipe has the longest air path and makes for an amazing display while two recycler chambers on the backside are equipped with honeycomb disc percolators for superior cooling power. As you continue to inhale, water from the base will be pulled into these chambers allowing each perc to effectively moisture condition every rip to smooth perfection. This beautiful trifecta meets back up at the very top where the largest recycling chamber gives your smoke its final cooling touch before reaching the angled straight neck mouthpiece. We recommend filling the base of the Microscope Recycler Bong about ¾ of the way full to experience the full functionality this water pipe has to offer.



The CaliConnected Microscope Recycler Bong features a dynamic dual function design that provides incredibly pleasant rips from both your dry herbs and wax concentrates. Each of these scientific glass bongs include a 14mm male bowl piece for your herbs, and a premium 14mm quartz banger for tasty low-temp dabs from your concentrates. The fixed downstem is reinforced by a glass connection that secures the base of the joint to the large recycler chamber on top for long-lasting dependability, while a sturdy flared base works to ensure your new investment always sits upright when tabled. The Microscope Recycler Bong is finished off with worked Maria rings lining the fixed downstem and matching teal color accents on the pirates helm percolator, honeycomb percs, flared base, reinforced joint and flared mouthpiece. Grab the CaliConnected Microscope Recycler Bong today from the best online headshop and enjoy unparalleled functionality with an eccentric design you won't find anywhere else!



Get Connected:

Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯

CaliConnected Microscope Recycler Bong

Highest Quality Borosilicate Glass

10-Arm Pirate’s Helm Percolator

3 Glass Recycler Chambers

2 Honeycomb Disc Percs

Angled Straight Neck

Teal Color Accents

Spiraling Coil Perc

14” inches Tall

Flared Base

Thick Glass

Dual Compatible

Flared Mouthpiece

14mm Female Joint

14mm Glass Bowl Piece

14mm Quartz Banger Nail

Extra Tall Reinforced Downstem

Thick Scientific Glass Water Pipe