Instead of a message, this bottle is complete with a colored glass showerhead percolator resembling a delicious pineapple! The Pineapple in a Bottle Mini Bong measures a compact 7” inches tall, and features a heavy walled borosilicate glass body that looks just like a classic cola bottle from back in the day. The soda bottle shape of this water pipe naturally offers an ergonomic grip while handing, and provides maximum comfortability as you draw from the mouthpiece. The sculpted glass pineapple perc within the base is equipped with numerous glass slits at the bottom that work to filter your smoke through water as you inhale for cooler, more refreshing hits.
The Pineapple in a Bottle Mini Bong comes with a 14mm quartz banger for use with concentrates, and a 14mm color matching funnel bowl piece for your dry herbs (style varies). The 90-degree reinforced female joint, also known as a banger hanger joint, makes this water pipe perfect for tasty dabs from the included quartz banger nail. The reinforced Dewar’s joint, or small glass arm that connects the joint to the body of the water pipe, works to support the fixed downstem from continuous use especially while being handled by some of your not so careful friends. Snag the Pineapple in a Bottle Mini Bong today from the best online headshop and enjoy this sweet conversation-starter piece at every session!
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯
Pineapple in a Bottle Mini Bong
Thick Borosilicate Glass
Handmade Pineapple
Classic Bottle Shape
Showerhead Perc
Fixed Downstem
Ergonomic Grip
7” inches Tall
Clear Glass
90° Joint Angle
Colored Accents
14mm Female Joint
14mm Quartz Banger
14mm Male Bowl Piece*
Reinforced Dewar’s Joint
Worked Glass Maria Rings
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
