About this product
Just like its big brother predecessor, the Eyce Mini Beaker boasts a nearly indestructible design made from platinum-cured silicone that can withstand the clumsiest of smokers. At just 7.25” inches tall, the Eyce Mini Beaker features a more compact & travel-friendly design meant for on-the-go use. The silicone provides a naturally comfortable feel while the outside was fashioned specifically with the most ergonomic grip possible for safely passing around. The Eyce Silicone Mini Beaker Bong is fit with a removable diffuser downstem that filters & cools each rip within the beaker base, while the included 14mm borosilicate glass bowl piece is perfect for hearty packs of your dry herbs. This mini beaker bong sports a stealthy built-in stash jar at the bottom and an included steel poker tool that attaches right to the side. Combining smooth vapor production, futuristic functionality, and zero risk of damage if dropped, this silicone beaker bong is a no-brainer. Choose from a number of captivating color combinations to match any vibe and enjoy smooth rips paired with unprecedented portability from the Eyce Mini Beaker Bong today!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Eyce Indestructible Mini Beaker Bong
Multi-Percolating Filtration
Platinum-Cured Silicone
Stainless Steel Poker
Diffuser Downstem
7.25” inches Tall
Ice Catcher
45° Joint
Multiple Colors
Impact-Resistant
14mm Female Joint
14mm Glass Bowl Piece
Virtually Indestructible Bong
Built-In Stash Jar & Multi-Tool
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
