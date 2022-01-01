About this product
Hurtle through time & space with the Pounds Rocketship Water Pipe by Famous Brandz. A joint effort by rapper Snoop Dogg and Famous Brandz glassware, the Pounds Rocketship offers a stylishly minimal take on a traditional glass pipe design. This 12” inch straight tube bong features a hand-blown borosilicate glass body with a thick launch-pad base to ensure your ship always stays upright in the launch position. The Snoop Dogg Rocketship is also equipped with diffuser downstem and a deep ice catcher to ensure smooth sailing on your intergalactic journeys.
Straight tubes naturally hold less water than their beaker bottom brothers, better known for delivering more dense & highly robust rips. To ensure your smoke still gets adequate filtration, the removable downstem on the Snoop Dogg Pounds Rocketship works as an effective percolator using 6 slits placed around the bottom the glass insert. When you inhale, the suction will force your smoke through these tiny slits and filter out any unwanted irritants. Working in synchrony with the triple-pinched ice catcher, the Rocketship will provide clean & cold rips every sesh.
The Rocketship Water Pipe is made with high grade borosilicate glass that can withstand high temperatures without cracking or breaking, while preserving the flavors & aromas of your dry herbs. The majority of the glass is clear, and is available in your choice of boldly colored accents around the mouthpiece, bowl piece handle, and Snoop Dogg Pounds’ fist decal on the front. The Famous Brandz Rocketship Water Pipe is simple, beautiful, and a worthwhile investment that will keep you lifted for years to come.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Snoop Dogg Pounds Rocketship Water Pipe
Famous Brandz x Snoop Dogg Collab
Hand-Blown Borosilicate Glass
Triple Pinched Ice Catcher
Thick Launch-Pad Base
Downstem Percolator
Straight Tube Body
12" inches Tall
14mm Ground Joint
Colored Glass Accents
14.5mm Glass Bowl Piece
Snoop Dogg Pounds Decal
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
Straight tubes naturally hold less water than their beaker bottom brothers, better known for delivering more dense & highly robust rips. To ensure your smoke still gets adequate filtration, the removable downstem on the Snoop Dogg Pounds Rocketship works as an effective percolator using 6 slits placed around the bottom the glass insert. When you inhale, the suction will force your smoke through these tiny slits and filter out any unwanted irritants. Working in synchrony with the triple-pinched ice catcher, the Rocketship will provide clean & cold rips every sesh.
The Rocketship Water Pipe is made with high grade borosilicate glass that can withstand high temperatures without cracking or breaking, while preserving the flavors & aromas of your dry herbs. The majority of the glass is clear, and is available in your choice of boldly colored accents around the mouthpiece, bowl piece handle, and Snoop Dogg Pounds’ fist decal on the front. The Famous Brandz Rocketship Water Pipe is simple, beautiful, and a worthwhile investment that will keep you lifted for years to come.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Snoop Dogg Pounds Rocketship Water Pipe
Famous Brandz x Snoop Dogg Collab
Hand-Blown Borosilicate Glass
Triple Pinched Ice Catcher
Thick Launch-Pad Base
Downstem Percolator
Straight Tube Body
12" inches Tall
14mm Ground Joint
Colored Glass Accents
14.5mm Glass Bowl Piece
Snoop Dogg Pounds Decal
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.