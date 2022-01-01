About this product
Part flying saucer, part glass beaker bong, the Grav Wide Base Water Pipe features an unprecedented design that will provide you with smooth, otherworldly rips. Just like the name implies, this one-of-a-kind water pipe has an extra wide beaker base that gives it a mysterious elegance. Within the flattened beaker base is a wide conical fission perc that diffuses your smoke through water and is fixed inside the bong to prevent breakage. This unique percolator uses small holes facing the back of the water pipe to filter each rip, providing effective cooling power whether your holding it upright or at an angle. We recommend filling the Wide Base Beaker Bong with approximately 1” inch of water for optimal functionality and minimal draw-resistance.
The Grav Wide Base Water Pipe stands a proud 8” inches tall and is made with clear borosilicate glass on 32mm diameter tubing. A skinny straight neck adds to this pipes alluring aesthetic while doubling as an effective splash guard to prevent water from reaching the mouthpiece. The neck is adorned with a sandblasted GRAV decal and topped with an ergonomic, rounded mouthpiece for easy handling. This scientific glass beaker bong arrives ready for action with a 14mm Grav Cup Bowl for your dry herbs. Get yourself a unique glass bong with high-flying functionality and unmatched style with this UFO shaped Wide Base Water Pipe from Grav!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Grav® Wide Base Water Pipe
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Conical Fission Percolator
Voluminous Beaker Base
Ergonomic Mouthpiece
Skinny Straight Neck
Fixed Downstem
8” inches Tall
Beaker Base
45° Angled Joint
6.5” inches Wide
UFO Shaped Body
14mm Female Joint
14mm Grav Cup Bowl
Sandblasted GRAV Decal
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
Made in the USA [Austin, TX]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
