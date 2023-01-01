About this product
The Dabtech Elite Plus is an innovative Electric Dab Rig that sets a new standard in portable dabbing with its unparalleled usability and exceptional vapor production. The Elite Plus Smart Rig features an extra large bucket, one of the longest lasting batteries in the market, and an indestructible atomizer design. This electric rig is only 10 inches in height and approximately 1.5lb in weight, so it's easy to use and carry wherever you go. Unlike other desktop rigs or electric vape rigs, the Elite Plus uses a 3000mAh internal battery (the biggest battery in the game) that allows for up to 50 dabs on a single charge!
The Dabtech Elite Plus Smart Rig gets you started with out-of-the-box temperature control that lets you select the temperature range from 280°F to 800°F within a simple button click. The Elite Plus E-Rig functions by heating up your choice of Titanium, Quartz, or Ceramic buckets within the atomizer chamber, making the experience as close to a traditional dab as possible. Intuitive audio feedback uses sound to establish communication between you and the Elite Plus Vape Rig so that you know what features you’re activating without a second glance. The extra large glass attachment features a recycler chamber above the bubbling water chamber, all leading to an ergonomic flared mouthpiece. The Elite Plus also provides you with Realtime temperature feedback, so you always know exact temperatures.
The Dabtech Elite Plus Smart Rig has put an end to failed atomizers with the most durable atomizer design the vaping industry has ever seen. Say goodbye to complicated atomizers and hard to clean devices as well. All you do with the Elite Plus is remove the bucket, remove the glass, and clean them separately with your product of choice. Make sure to clean the bucket thoroughly with Q-TIP and Iso after each use as well to keep your E-Rig at optimal performance. Snag the Elite Plus today and enjoy a truly elite E-Rig that is well ahead of its time.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
DabTech Elite Plus Smart E-Rig
Precision Temperature Control
Intuitive Audio Feedback
Glass Water Filtration
3 Button Operation
15mm Buckets
10” inches Tall
Easy to Use
Rapid Heating
3000mAh Battery
Fast USB-Charging
Portable Electric Dab Rig
Lightweight & Travel-Ready
Indestructible Atomizer Design
Temperature Range: 280°F-800°F
Titanium, Quartz & Ceramic Buckets
Proudly Designed & Made in the USA
Kit Includes:
1 x DabTech Elite Plus 3000MAH Li-Ion Battery
1 x DabTech Glass Recycler
1 x DabTech Elite Plus Stand
1 x Quartz Carb Cap
1 x Titanium Bowl
1 x Ceramic Bowl
1 x Quartz Bowl
1 x Loading Tool
2 x Alcohol Pads
3 x Alcohol Sticks
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
