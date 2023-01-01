About this product
The guardians of the underworld are here to provide you with some monster rips. Meet Cerberus, part of Dopezilla’s new Monster Edition water pipes collection. In Greek mythology, Cerberus was oftentimes referred to as the hound of Hades and depicted as a multi-headed dog that guards the gates of the Underworld to prevent the dead from leaving. Just like Greek myth, the Cerberus Bong was designed with multiple features to make your smoking experience as smooth as possible. The 12” Cerberus Bong features a fixed, reinforced downstem that transports your smoke into the bottommost chamber as you inhale. The straight tube body then uses its double-stacked honeycomb percolators and built-in ice catcher at the top to filter and cool your smoke to perfection.
This Dopezilla Cerberus Bong stands one foot tall and is also available in a larger 16” version with triple stacked honeycomb percolators sold here, and a smaller 8” dab rig model found here. Every size is made with 5mm thick borosilicate glass and feature a black & gold Dopezilla decal on the neck with a color matching Cerberus decal just above. The Cerberus Water Pipe arrives safely packed within a custom collectors box and includes a thick glass 14mm bowl slide for your dry herbs. This 14mm male bowl piece matches your choice of colored accents on the bong and features a built-in handle for easily removing the bowl each hit. Enjoy monster-sized rips today with the Dopezilla 12” Cerberus Straight Tube Bong!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Dopezilla 12” Cerberus Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Clear Straight Tube Body
Colored Glass Accents
2 Honeycomb Percs
Built-in Ice Catcher
12” inches Tall
4.5” inch Base
5mm Thick Glass
14mm Female Joint
Reinforced Downstem
14mm Male Bowl Piece
8” Cerberus Rig Sold Here
Taller 16” Cerberus Sold Here
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
