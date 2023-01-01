About this product
A new monster has landed. The Chimera 12” Beaker Bong is part of Dopezilla’s imaginative Monster Edition water pipes collection and prepared to leave you breathing fire! The Chimera Bong gets its name from the fire-breathing, three-headed monster seen in Greek Mythology, which was said to have a lion's head, a goat's body, and a serpent's tail. The Dopezilla Chimera features your classic, easy-to-clean beaker base design, with your choice of colored glass accents on the mouthpiece and included bowl piece. This thick glass water pipe is equipped with a removable diffuser downstem that filters your smoke through water inside the voluminous 4.5” inch diameter beaker base. Topping things off, a donut-style ice catcher allows you to fill the neck with ice cubes for cooler hits!
The Dopezilla Chimera Bong is made from 5mm thick borosilicate glass and measures 12” inches tall. Alternatively, this water pipe also comes in a more compact 8” inch version sold here. The Chimera Bong arrives safely packaged within a custom collectors box and includes a thick glass 14mm bowl slide for your dry herbs. This 14mm male bowl piece matches your choice of colored accents on the bong and features a built-in handle for easily removing the bowl each hit. The Chimera Water Pipe is complete with a black & gold Dopezilla decal on the neck and a color matching Chimera decal just above. Enjoy smooth, monster-like rips with the Dopezilla 12” Chimera Beaker Bong today!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Dopezilla 12” Chimera Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Donut-Style Ice Catcher
Colored Glass Accents
Diffuser Downstem
12” inches Tall
Easy to Clean
5mm Thick Glass
4.5” Diameter Base
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Bowl Piece
Clear Beaker Base Body
Smaller 8” Chimera Sold Here
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
