About this product
Part of Dopezilla’s new Monster Edition water pipes, the 16” Cerberus Straight Tube bong is the biggest beast of all the monsters in this new collection. In Greek mythology, Cerberus was oftentimes referred to as the hound of Hades and is depicted as a multi-headed dog that guards the gates of the Underworld to prevent the dead from leaving. Just like Greek myth, the Cerberus Bong was designed with a multitude of features to make your smoking experience as smooth as possible. The 12” Cerberus Bong features a fixed, reinforced downstem that transports your smoke into the bottommost chamber as you inhale. The straight tube body then uses THREE triple-stacked honeycomb percolators and a built-in ice catcher at the very top to filter and cool your smoke to perfection!
This Dopezilla Cerberus Bong stands a full 16” inches tall and is also available in a more compact 12” version with double-stacked honeycomb percolators sold here, or an even smaller 8” dab rig model found here. Each size is made with 5mm thick borosilicate glass and feature a black & gold Dopezilla decal on the neck with a color matching Cerberus decal just above. The Cerberus Water Pipe arrives safely packed within a custom collectors box and includes a thick glass 14mm bowl slide for your dry herbs. This 14mm male bowl piece matches your choice of colored accents on the bong and features a built-in handle for easily removing the bowl each hit. Allow the guardians of the underworld to provide you with the most monstrous rips of all with the Dopezilla 16” Cerberus Straight Tube Bong!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Dopezilla 16” Cerberus Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Clear Straight Tube Body
Colored Glass Accents
3 Honeycomb Percs
Built-in Ice Catcher
5mm Thick Glass
16” inches Tall
5” Diameter Base
14mm Female Joint
Reinforced Downstem
14mm Male Bowl Piece
8” Cerberus Rig Sold Here
Smaller 12” Cerberus Sold Here
This Dopezilla Cerberus Bong stands a full 16” inches tall and is also available in a more compact 12” version with double-stacked honeycomb percolators sold here, or an even smaller 8” dab rig model found here. Each size is made with 5mm thick borosilicate glass and feature a black & gold Dopezilla decal on the neck with a color matching Cerberus decal just above. The Cerberus Water Pipe arrives safely packed within a custom collectors box and includes a thick glass 14mm bowl slide for your dry herbs. This 14mm male bowl piece matches your choice of colored accents on the bong and features a built-in handle for easily removing the bowl each hit. Allow the guardians of the underworld to provide you with the most monstrous rips of all with the Dopezilla 16” Cerberus Straight Tube Bong!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Dopezilla 16” Cerberus Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Clear Straight Tube Body
Colored Glass Accents
3 Honeycomb Percs
Built-in Ice Catcher
5mm Thick Glass
16” inches Tall
5” Diameter Base
14mm Female Joint
Reinforced Downstem
14mm Male Bowl Piece
8” Cerberus Rig Sold Here
Smaller 12” Cerberus Sold Here
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.