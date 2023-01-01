About this product
All Hail Hydra! Named appropriately after the gigantic, serpentine water monster with multiple heads seen in Greek & Roman mythology, the 16” Hydra Bong is part of Dopezilla's new Monster Edition water pipes collection and is a sure bet to provide monstrous rips! The Dopezilla Hydra stands 16” inches tall and features a clear straight tube body with your choice of colored glass accents. A removable diffuser downstem begins the water filtration process in the base and sends your smoke upwards into the double-stacked middle chambers. Both of these chambers house their own glass tree percolator with multiple arms for unrivaled diffusion power. As if this triple moisture-conditioning process weren’t enough to provide smooth hits, the Hydra Bong is equipped with a built-in ice catcher inside the neck for filling the top of the straight tube with ice!
The Dopezilla Hydra Straight Tube Bong is also available in a more compact 13” inches tall with a single tree percolator sold here. Each version is made with 5mm thick borosilicate glass and feature a black & gold Dopezilla decal on the neck with a color matching Hydra decal just above. The Hydra Water Pipe arrives safely packed within a custom collectors box and includes a thick glass 14mm bowl slide for your dry herbs. This 14mm male bowl piece matches your choice of colored accents on the bong and features a built-in handle for easily removing the bowl each hit. Blow out fatally venomous clouds just like the mythical Hydra Monster today with the Dopezilla 16” Hydra Bong!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Dopezilla 16” Hydra Water Pipe
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Clear Straight Tube Body
Colored Glass Accents
Two Tree Percolators
Built-in Ice Catcher
16” inches Tall
5mm Thick Glass
Diffuser Downstem
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Bowl Piece
Smaller 13” Hydra Sold Here
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
